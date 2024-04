Lapsiperheet viihtyivät ennätysmäärin viikonloppuna Lapsi- ja Lemmikkimessuilla

Finland and Bavaria Health Ministers to Kick Off Radical Health Festival Helsinki 2024 19.4.2024 10:14:46 EEST | Tiedote

The Radical Health Festival Helsinki 2024, a premier event in the health innovation calendar, is set to commence with an opening by two distinguished figures in the health sector. Finland’s Minister of Social Affairs and Health, Sanni Grahn-Laasonen, and Bavaria’s Minister of Health, Judith Gerlach, will jointly inaugurate the event on Tuesday, May 21st, at 5:30 PM.