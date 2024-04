KUTSU medialle: Tschabalala Self: Samasta korttelista -näyttelyn tiedotustilaisuus ti 7.5. klo 10.00 EMMAssa

Announcement: First major solo exhibition of Tapio Wirkkala set to tour in Japan in 2025–2026 9.4.2024 11:30:00 EEST | Press release

Tapio Wirkkala: The Sculptor of Ultima Thule exhibition will be seen in several venues in Japan during 2025–2026, marking the first major solo exhibition of Wirkkala in Japan. The exhibition will present a complete picture of the iconic Finnish designer, centring on Wirkkala’s unique creative process, with a special focus on his creative mind and the environments that inspired him.