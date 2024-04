BOFIT-ennuste Kiinan talouden kehityksestä vuosiksi 2024–2026: Kiinan talouskasvun ylläpitäminen edellyttäisi tuottavuuden parantamista

BOFIT Forecast for China 2024–2026: Productivity gains key to China maintaining growth 22.4.2024 13:04:52 EEST | Press release

The latest forecast from BOFIT, the Bank of Finland’s Institute for Emerging Economies, sees structural and cyclical factors bringing down economic growth over coming years. Growth is expected to slow to roughly 4 % this year and then to 3 % p.a. in 2025 and 2026. The lack of reliable Chinese statistical data makes detailed assessment of the situation challenging. China’s official figures show GDP rose by 5.2 % last year. Alternative calculations by BOFIT, however, suggest that GDP growth has underperformed official estimates in recent years. Economic growth in the first months of this year was fairly brisk (officially 5.3 % in the first quarter) thanks to strong industrial growth. No large changes to the outlook for economy overall have occurred since our October 2023 forecast. We continue to anticipate about 4 % growth this year. Growth is expected to slow to around 3 % in 2025 and 2026. The degraded quality of Chinese statistical reporting makes it increasingly difficult to evaluate