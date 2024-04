Presidentti Stubb osallistuu kansallisen veteraanipäivän valtakunnalliseen pääjuhlaan Vaasassa

President Stubb’s state visit to Sweden will focus on defence and security, the extensive cooperation between Finland and Sweden and the green transition 17.4.2024 17:22:03 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 21/2024 17 April 2024 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb, accompanied by Mrs Suzanne Innes-Stubb, will pay a state visit to Sweden on 23–24 April 2024 at the invitation of King Carl XVI Gustaf. The aim of the visit is to further intensify cooperation between Finland and Sweden in the current security policy context, both bilaterally and as members of NATO. Promoting cooperation between Finnish and Swedish companies in order to strengthen the countries’ global competitiveness and accelerate the green transition is also on the agenda. The Royal Family will greet the President and his spouse with a ceremonial welcome in Stockholm on the morning of Tuesday 23 April. It will be possible to follow the ceremony in the courtyard of the Royal Palace at 10 local time. The public is invited to arrive by 9.30. After the welcoming ceremony, President Stubb will visit Riksdagen, the Swedish Parliament, and meet the Sp