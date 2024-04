Anára ja Soađegili bálvalanbáikkiid rabasáiggit nuppástuvvet

Social assistance can be granted for reasonable housing costs – Kela does not ask anyone to move 22.4.2024 09:33:08 EEST | Press release

Recently, many customers have contacted Kela to ask if they have to move out of their current home if the housing costs exceed the maximum limits acceptable for the purposes of social assistance. Kela does not ask anyone to move, but social assistance does not necessarily cover all housing costs if the costs exceed the maximum limit set for the municipality.