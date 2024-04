WAM-sarja saa jatkoa Taiteen talossa: Turun musiikkijuhlat ryhtyy tapahtuman tuottajaksi

Turku Music Festival: Samuli Edelmann hosted by Mikko Kouki 10.4.2024 08:30:00 EEST | Press release

The festival weeks of the Turku Music Festival from 8 to 31 August 2024 offer a wealth of interesting, international concerts at various venues around the city. The home concert series has been a staple of the festival programme for many years. One of this year’s home concerts is at the Turku City Theatre, hosted by its Artistic Director Mikko Kouki.