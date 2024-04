RiverRecycle toteuttamassa maailman suurinta jokimuoviroskan kierrätysoperaatiota

RiverRecycle to implement the largest river plastic recycling operation in the world 23.4.2024 15:22:58 EEST | Press release

RiverRecycle, the largest company in the world to tackle plastic pollution in rivers, has now opened its facilities in the Philippines and Ghana for mechanical recycling and started the land-based collection. With this, RiverRecycle has entered the “full circle” phase of its operations. This pioneering system encompasses cleaning of floating plastic waste from the rivers, mechanical recycling of the collected plastic, and proactive land-based collection.