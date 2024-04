Haastavasta taloustilanteesta huolimatta suomalaisten pääomasijoitusrahastojen tuotot pysyneet hyvällä tasolla

Tesi’s Annual General Meeting: Jacob af Forselles continues as Board Chair, Olli Kärkkäinen elected as new Board member 22.3.2024 10:20:24 EET | Press release

Jacob af Forselles will continue as Chair of Tesi’s (Finnish Industry Investment Ltd) Board of Directors, and Olli Kärkkäinen, Strategy and Research Director at Finland’s Ministry of Finance, was elected as a new Board member. Riku Huttunen will continue as Vice Chair of Tesi’s Board of Directors, while Mia Folkesson, Anniina Heinonen, Minna Helppi and Timo Leino continue as existing members. The appointments were made by Tesi’s Annual General Meeting on 22 March 2024. The Annual General Meeting also approved the Group’s and parent company’s financial statements for fiscal year 1 Jan–31 Dec 2023, discharged the Board of Directors and the company’s CEO of liability, and approved the Board’s proposal for using the parent company’s profit. The CEO in 2023 was Pia Santavirta. KPMG Oy Ab, Chartered Accountants, was elected as the company’s auditor, with Marcus Tötterman, Chartered Accountant, as lead auditor. Board members Photos of Board