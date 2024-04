Spondan vastuullisuuskatsaus 2023 – GRESB Global Sector Leader ylitti jälleen ilmasto- ja energiatehokkuustavoitteensa

Vincit moves its office to the centre of Tampere, adjacent to Sponda’s Ratina shopping centre 28.2.2024 09:30:00 EET | Press release

Sponda, one of Finland’s leading real estate asset management companies, has signed an agreement with Vincit, a top-class digital business specialist. Vincit is investing in high-quality facilities and will relocate its headquarters to Ratinankuja 1 in the centre of Tampere, adjacent to the Ratina shopping centre. The premises is currently occupied by the Supernova co-working hub. As part of the change, Sponda will cease its co-working hub activities in Tampere.