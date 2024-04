Helsingin kaupunginvaltuusto päätti kaavaratkaisuista Laajasaloon ja Itäkeskukseen

Feast Helsinki to shine a light on local food scene in May and June 17.4.2024 09:30:00 EEST | Press release

This summer, the City of Helsinki is joining operators in the local restaurant, tourism and event sectors to arrange a celebration of the capital’s unique culinary culture. Scheduled for 24 May to 16 June 2024, the Feast Helsinki food festival will showcase the city’s eclectic range of delicious food and beverages. A programme of close to 100 events has been put together offering taste experiences for lovers of fine dining and burgers as well as traditional and ethnic dishes.