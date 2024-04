Ensure that your festival won't be the summer's driest – submit an application for a licence to serve alcohol now!

Now is the busiest time of year for the Regional State Administrative Agencies' alcohol licensing administration. During the spring and early summer, the number of licence applications can be double or triple what they are during the winter months.

The Regional State Administrative Agency notes that organisers applying for alcohol serving licences for the summer should submit their applications to the agency as soon as possible. While the processing of a licence application usually takes one month, it may take two to complete during our busiest period. The application should include annexes that are as comprehensive as possible and a finalised concept for your event as this will speed up processing.

Applying for a licence is easy in the e-service

The easiest way to submit an application for a licence to serve alcohol is to submit it in alcohol trade register Allu’s e-services at www.valvira.fi/allu. The use of e-services requires identification or Suomi.fi e-Authorizations. Instructions for obtaining mandates can be found at the same web address.

The Alcohol Administration cooperates with event organisers by participating in advance meetings of events and by providing guidance to event organisers and license applicants for licences on how to serve alcohol at their events in accordance with the regulations. The aim of the industry and the authorities is to organise safe and pleasant events.

Regional State Administrative Agencies issue licences for serving and the retail sale of alcoholic beverages to serving and retail locations located in their areas. In addition to granting licences, the Regional State Administrative Agencies supervise compliance with the provisions on the retail sale and serving of alcoholic beverages and their advertising.

