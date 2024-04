Lausunto tasavallan presidentin terveydentilasta

President Stubb to attend the National Veterans’ Day main event in Vaasa 22.4.2024 10:23:54 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 22/2024 22 April 2024 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb and his spouse Suzanne Innes-Stubb will attend the main event of the annual National Veterans’ Day in Vaasa on Saturday 27 April. During his visit, President Stubb will meet with veterans and be the keynote speaker at the ceremony taking place at the Botniahall Arena. After this, the presidential couple will meet the public at Vaasa Market Square at approximately 15.30.