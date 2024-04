Hyvät osaketuotot nostivat Varman sijoitusten arvon yli 60 miljardin euron

Varma in top one per cent for the third time in EcoVadis sustainability assessment 18.4.2024 09:03:52 EEST | Press release

EcoVadis, a globally recognised business sustainability rating provider, has awarded Varma the Platinum EcoVadis Medal. Varma’s sustainability practices were rated as excellent, and we ranked in the top one per cent among the over 100,000 companies analysed.