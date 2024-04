Viikkokatsaus 29.4.–3.5.2024

Finnish Ecosystem Observatory makes nature data accessible to all 22.4.2024 15:13:39 EEST | Press release

The significance of nature data in society has grown significantly in recent years, as decision-making often requires more accurate, up-to-date, and diverse information about nature. The Finnish Ecosystem Observatory project has responded to society's information needs by, for example, building the Finnish Nature Information Hub website. In addition, a group bringing together different organisations has been established to coordinate nature information.