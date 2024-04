Presidenttipari vastaanottaa vapputervehdyksiä

Statement concerning the state of health of the President of the Republic of Finland 25.4.2024 16:07:43 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 23/2024 25 April 2024 The Office of the President of the Republic of Finland publishes the following medical statement concerning the state of health of the President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb. * * * STATEMENT CONCERNING THE STATE OF HEALTH OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF FINLAND A statement concerning the state of health of the President of the Republic shall be made public, stating his state of health to the extent necessary for the performance of the duties of the President. Providing information on the President’s state of health is always voluntary. The statement now being issued has been drawn up at the President’s own request. The initial health examination involved several specialists from various fields of medicine. In summary, it can be stated that nothing has emerged in the state of health of the President of the Republic of Finland that would affect his ability to perform his duties. His s