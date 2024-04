HUSin yhteispäivystykset palvelevat vappuna

Children will be able to access remote appointments: Medical Helpline in Uusimaa expands its service 17.4.2024 07:15:00 EEST | Press release

The Medical Helpline in Uusimaa will offer remote appointments for children’s illnesses as well starting April 19, 2024. A doctor can hold a remote video consultation with the child and parent. The service expansion is supported by evidence of high client satisfaction and excellent treatment outcomes in remote appointments.