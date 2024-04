Finavian tammi-maaliskuu 2024: Lapin lentoasemien vahva kasvu jatkui – Helsinki-Vantaan vaihtomatkustus edelleen vähäistä

Runway 3 at Helsinki Airport to be closed for renovation work from 15 April to 12 June 25.3.2024 14:26:06 EET | Press release

On 15 April 2024, Finavia will start the renovation of Helsinki Airport's runway 3 and its taxiways in accordance with its maintenance plan. The renovation of runway 3 will continue until 12 June and, during this time, aircraft will take off and land in different directions from usual.