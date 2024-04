Hanna Vainio on nimitetty Varman IT:stä ja digitalisaatiosta vastaavaksi johtajaksi

Good equity returns raised the value of Varma’s investments to over EUR 60 billion 26.4.2024 09:01:59 EEST | Press release

The value of Varma’s investments exceeded EUR 60 billion for the first time ever thanks to good equity returns. Of Varma’s investments, US equities performed the strongest in January–March. The globally recognised business sustainability rating provider EcoVadis awarded Varma’s sustainability practices with the Platinum Medal.