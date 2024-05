Ruukit & Retket -tapahtuma kutsuu ruukkikyliin ja Teijon kansallispuistoon 11.5.

Salon Avantoralli - Unique Event on February 17-18 2.2.2024 07:48:09 EET | Press release

The main event of Avantoralli is the Salon Iltatori Avantoralli held at Salon tori on February 17 from 12-16. Antti Ketonen will perform at the tori, and there will also be a fashion show, hot tubs, sauna, cold tubs, and product vendors. The tori café and terrace will also be open. In the middle of winter, you can enjoy a sauna, relax in hot tubs in the middle of the city square, and listen to a live concert.