Turun musiikkijuhlat mukaan Turun ilmastokaupunkisopimukseen

WAM series to continue at Art House Turku, as the Turku Music Festival takes over as event producer 24.4.2024 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

The main event of the Turku Music Festival this year is held from 8 to 31 August. The Festival also runs a series of concerts and other events throughout the year. We are pleased to announce that the WAM concert series, hosted at the Wäinö Aaltonen Museum for more than 30 years, will continue at Art House Turku. The Turku Music Festival has invited composer Lauri Mäntysaari to curate the WAM series, and the first concert is on 10 September 2024.