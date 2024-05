Presidentti Stubbista julkaistu virallinen valokuva

President Stubb to visit Germany 30.4.2024 13:11:15 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 25/2024 30 April 2024 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb will make a working visit to Berlin on Wednesday 8 May 2024. President Stubb will meet German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Federal President’s official residence Schloss Bellevue. The meeting will cover issues such as bilateral relations between Finland and Germany, support for Ukraine, the Middle East and the global security situation. After the formal discussions, the Presidents will exchange views on the defence of democracy with foreign and security policy experts and academics. During his visit, President Stubb will also meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. In the morning, the programme will include a discussion session at the Hertie School, a university with focus on governance, where President Stubb will address the issue of total security. On his trip to Germany, President Stubb will be accompanied by Kimmo Kiljunen, Chai