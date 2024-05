Maahanmuuttovirasto oikaisi vastaanottokeskusten hankintapäätöksiä

Arrangements discussed to transfer funds from discontinued payment cards of clients of Prison and Probation Service and Finnish Immigration Service 2.5.2024 10:02:00 EEST | Press release

The company that used to supply payment cards to the Prison and Probation Service and the Finnish Immigration Service, PFS, has been placed in liquidation. Arrangements to transfer the remaining funds from the closed cards are being discussed. The contracts of the Prison and Probation Service and the Finnish Immigration Service with PFS have expired. All old cards were closed by 30 November 2023. Both agencies have new card suppliers whose cards are not affected by the situation with PFS.