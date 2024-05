Suunnittelutoimisto Amerikka löysi uudet tilat Antiloopin VERK-kiinteistöstä – valintaa ohjasi vahvasti yhteinen arvomaailma ja kestävä kehitys

Nordic Business Forum and Antilooppi to continue cooperation 11.4.2024 12:17:59 EEST | Press release

The real-estate owner Antilooppi is once again an official partner of Nordic Business Forum, a world-class event with top-notch speakers. Nordic Business Forum will attract business leaders and top experts to the Messukeskus convention centre in Helsinki on 25 and 26 September 2024 under the theme of “Courageous Leadership”. Up to 7,000 people are expected to attend in person, as well as 25,000 live-stream viewers. This year’s event invites us to think about courageous leadership, and within that, customer experience, skills development and strategy. A courageous leader can turn difficulties into opportunities, shift the focus from risk management to the possibilities arising from change, and lead people places where others hesitate to venture. “Uncertain outlooks absolutely demand courage, strong leadership, a clear strategy and a focus on customers. Once again, Nordic Business Forum has succeeded in attracting a stellar cast of speakers, and the themes are sure to give both us and ou