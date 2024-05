RiverRecycle laajentaa operaatioitaan Aasiassa

RiverRecycle reaches 2.5 million kg of waste removed from rivers 29.4.2024 10:04:46 EEST | Press release

In a display of scaling its impact on the environment, RiverRecycle, the Finnish start-up dedicated to combating plastic pollution, has now collected over 2.5 million kilograms of waste from rivers across the globe. This feat marks an acceleration in the company's operations, with the second million kilograms being collected in a mere five months—a drastic improvement from the years it took to collect the first million.