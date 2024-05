Ensimmäinen Johanna Ehrnrooth -palkinto kuvataiteilija Priss Niinikoskelle

According to new research radio made the famous Finnish composer Jean Sibelius an international media figure 10.4.2024 14:07:21 EEST | Press release

New research highlights how, especially in the 1930s, a solid relationship was born between radio and Finland’s most famous composer Jean Sibelius. It had an important effect on the development of broadcast operations as well as on the status of Sibelius and Western classical art music.