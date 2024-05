​​Kutsu kesätoimittajille: Saanko koskaan eläkettä? – tervetuloa Ilmarisen aamiaistilaisuuteen​ 7.6.2024

Ilmarinen’s return on investments 3.2 per cent and efficiency improved further 26.4.2024 14:09:10 EEST | Tiedote

The return on Ilmarinen’s investments in January–March was 3.2 per cent. The company’s cost-effectiveness improved further as premiums written grew and the operating expenses necessary for providing pension security fell. “We have successfully continued implementing Ilmarinen’s strategy and improved our productivity significantly over the past six years,” says Ilmarinen’s CEO Jouko Pölönen.