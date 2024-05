Uusi kotihoidon etäpalveluyksikkö avataan Vehmaalle

First Jarmo Karppi Award to Docent Päivi Lähteenmäki 7.5.2024 10:24:06 EEST | Press release

The Jarmo Karppi Distinguished Cancer Researcher Award has been presented to Päivi Lähteenmäki, a specialist in paediatrics and paediatric haematology. She has made a particular contribution to the research and development of psychosocial support for people with childhood cancer. Lähteenmäki has developed monitoring and treatment of the late effects on young cancer survivors and is a pioneer in the field in Finland.