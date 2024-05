Ulkomaiset osakkeet ovat tuottaneet suomalaisia paremmin viimeisen vuoden aikana

March 2024 sees modest level of corporate loan drawdowns 29.4.2024 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

In March 2024, non-financial corporations (excl. housing corporations) drew down new loans1 from banks operating in Finland to a total of EUR 1.1 billion – the smallest amount in March since 2011. The average interest rate on new corporate loans fell slightly from February 20204, to 5.55% in March. Nearly half of the new corporate loans were taken out by companies in the sectors with the largest amounts of outstanding loans, namely real estate and manufacturing companies. Real estate companies took out 24% of the loans, at an average interest rate of 5.01%. Manufacturing companies took out 21%, at an average interest rate of 5.86%. The average interest rates on new loans to non-financial corporations rose in March 2024 only in the category of small loans of up to EUR 250,000. In this loan category, the average interest rose by 0.29 percentage points from February, to 6.13%. The average interest on medium-sized loans (over EUR 250,000 and up to EUR 1 million) was 5.78%, remaining almost