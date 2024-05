Viikkokatsaus 13.–17.5.2024

Music video brings digital nature data to life 10.5.2024 12:39:00 EEST | Press release

Today, on 10 May, the Nature Talks To Us piece by Tapani and Joona Toivanen, which combines music, video art, and modern digital methods of collected nature information, has been published. The nature data used in the work was collected in the Finnish Ecosystem Observatory project. In the era of the eco-crisis, art and art-based research methods are also used at the Finnish Environment Institute (Syke). Art allows us to access those areas of humanity on which the sustainability transition is based: culture, values, and emotions.