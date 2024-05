Kampin terveys- ja hyvinvointikeskuksen työmaalla louhinnat pitkällä

Helsinki’s new outdoor advertising equipment will be available from August 13.5.2024 12:54:50 EEST | Press release

The new agreement period for outdoor advertising in public areas will begin on 1 August 2024. Outdoor advertising equipment, such as street billboards and large screens, will also be introduced outside the city centre in the future. The new advertising agreements will significantly increase the advertising revenue received by the city. The introduction of new agreements was delayed due to an appeal to the Market Court. The new agreements will be valid from 1 August 2024 to 31 March 2035.