Pohjoismaisten puhtaan siirtymän kasvuyritysten rahoituksessa kapeikkoja

Tesi in 2023: Tesi’s role as a stabilising force in a turbulent market becomes increasingly important 22.3.2024 10:41:16 EET | Press release

The decline in valuations that began the previous year, complications in the fundraising of venture capital and private equity (VC & PE) funds, and the slowdown in the IPO market all continued in 2023. The prevailing market uncertainty and sluggish exits increase the importance of Tesi’s role as a stabilising counterforce. Tesi raised a new EUR 200 million KRR V fund-of-funds, while over 80% of Tesi’s direct investments were follow-on investments in startup and growth companies.