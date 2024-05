Espan lavan kausi käynnistyy 16.5. – läpi kesän tarjolla monipuolisesti musiikkia, tanssia ja sirkusta

Explore the fairy tale landscapes of Kirsi Kunnas during Children’s Culture Week at Annantalo 8.5.2024 16:01:42 EEST | Press release

Children’s Culture Week at Annantalo is all about celebrating the joy of reading and literature. The week will also see the opening of a Poetry Lounge celebrating 100 years since the birth of Kirsi Kunnas, which brings the beloved author’s stories to Annantalo for the whole summer.