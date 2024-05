Media Invitation: Radical Health Festival Helsinki 21-23 May 2024

120+ thought-leaders sharing their visions and strategies in 30+ sessions

Over 1000 participants representing all key stakeholders in European health innovation

Finland’s Minister of Social Affairs and Health, Sanni Grahn-Laasonen, and Bavaria’s Minister of Health, Judith Gerlach, jointly inaugurating the event on Tuesday, May 21st, at 5:30 PM.

Radical Health Festival Helsinki is an unbeatable opportunity to meet face to face all key players in healthcare, interview experts and policy makers, get the latest information about the future of the healthcare industry and discover stories worth telling.

The 2024 edition of Radical Health Festival Helsinki, with the overarching theme ‘Deploying Precision and Prevention at Scale,’ will feature a diverse and thought-provoking programme with workshops, talks, and interactive experiences spanning topics from artificial intelligence to mental health and cybersecurity. The event, driven by the idea “It’s Critical to Be Radical,” aims to transform healthcare, improve clinical and financial outcomes, and make health systems sustainable.

The Radical Health Festival Helsinki offers participants an interesting programme, while its exhibition offering simultaneously makes it a strong commercial platform for meetings between investors, buyers and solution providers. The founding partner of the event is Nightingale Health while the Lead Clinical Partner is the European Society of Cardiology.

Joining Radical Health Festival Helsinki is free for media representatives but requires prior accreditation for the event.



Apply for accreditation here

The accreditation gives you access to the entire program. Our press office will serve you throughout the festival on the premises at the Helsinki Exhibition and Convention Centre. Please use the Conference Centre entrance, address Rautatieläisenkatu 3.

Our latest Press Releases about the programme: https://www.messukeskus.com/en/for-media/newsroom/?events=2082

Find the entire festival program, the press materials, and all practical information at https://radicalhealthfestival.messukeskus.com

Find the logo and the banners of the festival for free use at https://trello.com/b/DhqXtOaE/radical-health-festival-2024

Follow us in LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/radical-health-festival/



About the Radical Health Festival Helsinki organising partners:

The Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre (Messukeskus), promoting Finnish trade and industry by enabling profitable face-to-face contact in trade shows, congresses and other events since 1919, is partnering with the international healthcare thought leadership and content creation agency éditohealth, whose leadership combines over 100 years’ in promoting digital health and creating successful global health leadership conferences and exhibitions.