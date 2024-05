Nastja Säde Rönkkö tuo HAMiin vaikuttavan installaation selviytymisestä – näyttely avataan 17.5.

HAM shines the spotlight on over 90 animal-themed artworks in its new exhibition opening May 17 14.5.2024 14:00:00 EEST | Press release

HAM Helsinki Art Museum’s upcoming exhibition invites audiences to reflect on a subject that is identifiable yet ultimately a mystery. Who is an Animal? explores art’s ability to help us understand the challenges of coexistence, human-imposed hierarchies and the commonalities that unite humans and other living beings. The exhibition will be presented in one of HAM’s upstairs vaulted galleries from May 17 to August 18, 2024.