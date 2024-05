Geopoliittiset jännitteet luovat uusia uhkia rahoitusvakaudelle

Foreign equities have outperformed Finnish equities in the past year 8.5.2024 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

At the end of March 2024, Finnish households owned listed equities worth EUR 46.3 billion, as opposed to EUR 47.3 billion a year earlier. Most (86%) of Finns’ listed shareholdings consist of Finnish companies’ equities, although the proportion of foreign companies’ equities has recently increased. In March 2024, 13.6% of listed shareholdings consisted of foreign companies’ equities, as opposed to 11.2% a year earlier. The increase in the proportion of foreign equities reflects the appreciation of foreign equities and the depreciation of domestic equities. Furthermore, in relative terms, households have invested more in foreign equities during the past year. The return1 on domestic equities held by households amounted to -4.6% in the past 12 months, i.e. from April 2023 to the end of March 2023. In the same period, the return on foreign equities was 17.1%. In the past 12 months, the value of domestic equities held by households declined by EUR 3.6 billion, while the value of foreign equ