Lamorille viiden öljyntorjuntapuomikontin tilaus Kroatiasta

Lamor establishes a new rental centre and logistics hub in the Netherlands to make oil spill response equipment swiftly available on a global scale 13.5.2024 12:00:00 EEST | Press release

Lamor Corporation Plc Press release 13 May 2024 at 12.00 p.m. EEST Lamor establishes a new rental centre and logistics hub in the Netherlands to make oil spill response equipment swiftly available on a global scale Lamor establishes a new logistics hub in Werkendam, the Netherlands. An extensive warehouse for oil spill response technology, covering the total area of nearly 3,000 square metres, will host an official opening ceremony at the end of May. The location will also include a Lamor customer service and sales office serving the Benelux customers. The new logistics hub is located 30 minutes out of Rotterdam, thus providing a swift access to a European transportation network and facilitating efficient distribution across the globe when needed. In oil spill response operations, time is of the essence. The sooner the equipment is available, the better the outcome for all parties and the environment. With the new centre, Lamor is also aiming for a smaller carbon footprint, as it enabl