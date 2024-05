Kuntien väliset erot sairastavuudessa ja työkyvyttömyydessä ovat suurimmat maantieteellisesti laajoilla hyvinvointialueilla

Government has outlined plans to stop paying national pensions to recipients outside Finland – Kela will continue payments for the time being 10.5.2024 15:06:10 EEST | Press release

As part of its discussions on spending limits, the Government on 16 April 2024 outlined cuts that, if implemented, will impact the payment of national pensions to recipients outside Finland. Kela does not currently have detailed information on when the plan to stop national pension payments outside Finland will be implemented or the specific benefits available under the National Pensions Act that will be affected.