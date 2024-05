Ensimmäiset keynote-puhujat vahvistettu Cyber Security Nordic 2024 -tapahtumaan

Media Invitation: Radical Health Festival Helsinki 21-23 May 2024 13.5.2024 13:54:49 EEST | Kutsu

Welcome to the first Radical Health Festival Helsinki, which brings together European professionals in digital health from 21 to 23 May 2024. Radical Health Festival Helsinki brings together the entire European health innovation ecosystem under one roof. The festival takes place in Finland, at the Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre. The organising partners of the Radical Health Festival Helsinki are éditohealth and Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre.