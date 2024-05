Merikarvian kunta taas Satakunnan kuntabarometri-voittaja!

Welcome to Finland - The tourist service brochure for the municipality of Merikarvia for the year 2024 has been released 18.4.2024 16:47:00 EEST | Tiedote

Merikarvia is oddly cozy - the perfect place for travelers seeking engaging activities, peace, and the beauty of nature - all in the right balance. Today, at the municipal office, letters were packed in collaboration with the Merikarvian Summer Residents Association for mailing. Our freshly printed travel service brochure, detailing all of this, has been sent out.