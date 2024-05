Päätöstiedote: kulttuuri- ja vapaa-aikalautakunnan kokous 14.5.2024

The summer season of Espa Stage starts on 16 May – a wide variety of music, dance and circus performances throughout the summer 14.5.2024 07:40:00 EEST | Press release

The centre of summertime Helsinki is Espa Stage, the programme of which has a record-breaking level of diversity this year as well. The programme features nearly 250 performances for all ages until 31 August. Over the course of the summer, the stage will be taken by artists such as Arja Saijonmaa, Samae Koskinen and Paleface. All of the events are free of charge.