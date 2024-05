Turun musiikkijuhlien joulukonsertti 2024 tuotetaan yhteistyössä Fondazione Luciano Pavarottin kanssa

Turku Music Festival establishes and introduces Musicophilia, a community for music lovers 13.5.2024 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

In the interests of maintaining closer contacts with audiences and important clients, the Turku Music Festival decided not to set up a traditional friends association but instead to establish and introduce a community named Musicophilia, the purpose of which is to allow music lovers to experience concerts and events at the Festival in new ways. Musicophilia is a community that invites everyone interested in music to come together to share their passion and to enjoy the power of music together.