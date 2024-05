Presidentti Stubb valtiovierailulle Viroon

Kultaranta Talks 2024: ”Resetting Europe in the Evolving World Order” 15.5.2024 10:00:19 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 27/2024 15 May 2024 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb will host the Kultaranta Talks on 13–14 June 2024 at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki. The foreign and security policy debate will focus on resetting Europe in the evolving world order. Thursday 13 June is the international day of the event, discussing the future of Europe and its role in the global geopolitical arena. There will be three panels looking at Europe from different perspectives. The panels will examine European foreign and security policy, both in relation to global changes and in the light of tensions and dynamics within Europe. The second day’s programme on Friday 14 June will deal with Finland’s foreign and security policy. The three panels will feature Finnish experts discussing Finland’s role as part of the Global West and Finland’s future as part of the changes in the wider world order. About a hundred participants from various