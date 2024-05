STUKin raportti käytetyn ydinpolttoaineen loppusijoitushankkeen valvonnasta alkuvuonna 2024

Melanoma continues to become more common in Finland – young people in particular do not consider the sun to be a health risk 23.4.2024 09:30:00 EEST | Press release

Adequate protection from the sun's UV radiation would prevent four out of five cases of melanoma. However, even good information about the health hazards of the sun does not guarantee adequate protection. Young people in particular may find it difficult to take long-term health risks into account.