Digitaitoviikko 20.–26.5.2024: Ratkaisuja ikääntyvän ja monimuotoistuvan Suomen digiosallisuuden edistämiseen

The new versions of Suomi.fi mobile application will be launched 22.4.2024: See how the change affects you! 17.4.2024 15:05:00 EEST | Press release

The new Android and iOS versions of the Suomi.fi mobile application will be launched 22.4.2024. As a result of the update, the appearance and functionalities of the application will change. The new application has improved usability, accessibility and navigation structure. Once the new application is published, it will no longer be possible to use older versions of the application.