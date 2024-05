Kansallismuseon laajennusosan peruskiveen muurattiin presidentin tervehdys tulevaisuuteen

Works by renowned textile artist Raija Jokinen exhibited in Häme Castle 17.5.2024 07:16:00 EEST | Press release

On 17 May, the Recollections exhibition showcasing the art of award-winning textile artist Raija Jokinen will open in Häme Castle. Jokinen uses linen fibre as a material in her works, sewing and forming it by hand. Her best tool is often a dog brush.