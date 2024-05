Puistokonsertissa kesän suurin yhteistanssi – Tampere Filharmonian johdossa Matthew Halls ja solistina lauluyhtye Rajaton

Wizards, dragons, and Rings of Power – Tampere Hall to showcase top fantasy artist John Howe’s first Finnish art exhibition in the summer 9.4.2024 09:52:16 EEST | Tiedote

Internationally acclaimed fantasy artist John Howe's artwork will be showcased for the first time in Finland in a comprehensive solo art exhibition. Especially known for his artwork portraying J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy worlds, Howe's art exhibition will be open at Tampere Hall from July 6th to August 18th, 2024. The exhibition will feature over 250 original artworks spanning the artist's extensive career. Tickets for the exhibition are now on sale.