Kutsu: Sidosryhmätilaisuus muutosehdotuksista kantaverkkopalvelumaksurakenteeseen

Fingrid explored preliminary possibilities to connect offshore wind power to main grid 13.5.2024 10:31:47 EEST | Press release

Fingrid has preliminary identified five areas along the west coast where large offshore wind parks could be connected to the mainland Finland’s transmission grid by the 2030s. These connections would require significant investments in the grid. The identified areas are Ulvila, Närpiö, Vaasa, Raahe, and Raisio. Additionally, the Inkoo area has been identified as a potential connection area if offshore wind power development becomes feasible in Finland’s southern sea areas. Fingrid is seeking feedback from stakeholders on this study and their perspectives on defining more precise connection points until June 23.