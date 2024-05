Presidentti Stubb vierailee Utsjoella ja Inarissa

President Stubb to make state visit to Estonia 15.5.2024 13:31:51 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 28/2024 15 May 2024 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb, accompanied by his spouse Suzanne Innes-Stubb, will make a state visit to Estonia from Monday 27 to Wednesday 29 May 2024. The aim of the state visit is to further consolidate bilateral relations between Finland and Estonia. It will also provide an opportunity to discuss the security environment and a stronger defence in Europe, energy issues and critical infrastructure. On Monday 27 May, President of Estonia Alar Karis and his spouse Sirje Karis will greet the President and his spouse with a ceremonial welcome at the Freedom Square in Tallinn, where the programme also includes a wreath-laying ceremony at the monument to the Estonian War of Independence. The public is welcome to watch the event starting at 11. The Presidents will hold formal discussions at the Estonian President’s residence Kadriorg Palace. The topics of discussion will include bila