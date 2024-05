”Inhimillisestä johtamisesta puhutaan yhä liian vähän!”

New direction in cybersecurity: Managed SASE (MSASE) solution enhances and simplifies enterprise security architecture 16.5.2024 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

A new approach to SASE solutions alleviates resource challenges for IT and cybersecurity departments and modernises enterprise security architectures. MSASE by DNA is a managed cloud-based security platform through which all organisation's external network connections are routed. MSASE eliminates the need for organisations to build and maintain a technologically demanding secure connections infrastructure.