Espoon Nelli muuttaa Leppävaaraan Kauppakeskus Selloon! Tilaisuus la 1.6. klo 14.00

Tschabalala Self’s first solo exhibition in Finland to open at EMMA as part of InCollection series co-produced with Saastamoinen Foundation 7.5.2024 09:30:00 EEST | Press release

Tschabalala Self is the seventh artist to join InCollection series of exhibitions co-produced by the museum and the foundation. The centerpiece of the exhibition Around the Way is Anthurium, a newly commissioned painting by Self which will join the Saastamoinen Foundation Art Collection. Around the Way transforms EMMA’s exhibition spaces with colourful displays to evoke the metropolitan landscapes of Harlem and the atmosphere of its domestic interiors. The expansive year-long exhibition is on view from 8 May 2024 until 4 May 2025.